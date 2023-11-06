Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Current Share Price Momentum?

PCTEL's (NASDAQ:PCTI) stock is up by a considerable 47% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study PCTEL's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PCTEL is:

9.2% = US$6.3m ÷ US$69m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PCTEL's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

On the face of it, PCTEL's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that PCTEL's net income grew significantly at a rate of 49% over the last five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared PCTEL's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 32%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PCTEL is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PCTEL Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 117% for PCTEL suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above. Having said that, the high payout ratio is definitely risky and something to keep an eye on. To know the 3 risks we have identified for PCTEL visit our risks dashboard for free.

Besides, PCTEL has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about PCTEL. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

