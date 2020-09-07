Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Lok'nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Current Share Price Momentum?

Lok'nStore Group (LON:LOK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Lok'nStore Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lok'nStore Group is:

2.6% = UK£3.1m ÷ UK£117m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Lok'nStore Group's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

As you can see, Lok'nStore Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Lok'nStore Group was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.8% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lok'nStore Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Lok'nStore Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Lok'nStore Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 96% (or a retention ratio of 3.6%) for Lok'nStore Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Lok'nStore Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 102%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 3.1%.

