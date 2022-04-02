Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Current Share Price Momentum?

Hollywood Bowl Group's (LON:BOWL) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Hollywood Bowl Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hollywood Bowl Group is:

1.7% = UK£1.7m ÷ UK£105m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hollywood Bowl Group's Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Hollywood Bowl Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 23% seen by Hollywood Bowl Group over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

From the 22% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that Hollywood Bowl Group and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hollywood Bowl Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hollywood Bowl Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Hollywood Bowl Group's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

