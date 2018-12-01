Mixed emotions in store for Perry after reaching UK Championship second round

Joe Perry was delighted with his opening performance in the UK Snooker Championship in York but felt torn by his second round draw.

The 2017 Masters finalist’s reward for whitewashing John Astley in round one is a match against good friend Michael Holt and the world number 21 had mixed emotions when he discussed the match-up.

“I’m looking forward to it in the way we’re good friends. It’s a good match for us, but it’s never nice playing a friend,” he said.

“We’ve had a few matches over the years. I beat him in the World Championship once, and we’ve had a couple of funny ones – he had a funny turn against me in China, he sort of gave up when there was loads left to play for in the match – but he’s a different person now.

“He’s a lot calmer and more controlled in his own temperament and if I wasn’t playing him I’d want him to win, 100%.”

Despite his reservations heading into Saturday, Perry was more positive about the UK Championship’s dynamic.

“The standard is generally better when matches are played over longer distance. No-one’s skipping this tournament which brings out the best in everyone and you can sense the difference around this sort of venue,” he said.

“It’s one of the most prestigious tournaments we’ve got. The history involved in it is just fantastic. It’s part of the Triple Crown for a reason – it’s one of the top three events we play.

“The venue’s fantastic. The crowds turn out in their droves and there’s a buzz in the arena. As the tournament progresses and it gets down to less tables, then it becomes even more intense and even more fantastic to play in.”

