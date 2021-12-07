Mixed commercial, residential building burns in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are assisting the fire department by securing the scene. (File Photo - image credit)

The Hawkesbury, Ont., fire department is working to put out a burning building at the corner of Main Street East and William Street.

Ontario Provincial Police say a call for service came in at 7:33 p.m. The building on fire has commercial space on the main floor and residential units above.

Sgt. Cynthia Savard says all occupants are safely out of the building and there are no injuries.

Police are assisting the fire department by securing the scene.

The fire was still burning at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.