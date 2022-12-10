Slick roads likely in B.C. as snowy, rainy continues into Saturday

Digital Writers
·1 min read
Slick roads likely in B.C. as snowy, rainy continues into Saturday
Slick roads likely in B.C. as snowy, rainy continues into Saturday

British Columbia is starting the weekend under the grip of a system bringing snow to higher elevations and rain to the Lower Mainland, all accompanied by the risk for gusty winds.

Watch for dangerous road conditions, especially along some major highways where a decent blanket of snow is expected by the time the skies clear out.

SEE ALSO: B.C. faces the driest conditions in North America despite La Niña

Snowfall highways BC
Snowfall highways BC

Heavy snowfall and rain will continue into Saturday morning. Be prepared for hazardous road conditions at times this weekend. We could see 15-20 cm of snow along the Sea to Sky between Squamish and Whistler, with up to 15 cm falling on the Coquihalla.

Wind speeds BC
Wind speeds BC

Blustery conditions will persist for the region through Saturday afternoon. Victoria could see strong gusts upwards to 80 km/h, and Vancouver could see gusts up to 50km/h. The strong winds and precipitation will begin to ease Saturday evening, with some light flurries forecast for southern B.C.

WATCH: What makes the Coquihalla dangerous in the winter?

Click here to view the video

Check back for the latest weather updates across B.C.

Latest Stories

  • Indigenous groups plan to develop new protected conservation area in N.W.T.

    YELLOWKNIFE — Two Indigenous governments in the Northwest Territories are working to establish a new Indigenous protected and conservation area. Deninu Kue First Nation and the Fort Resolution Métis Government are planning to protect portions of their traditional territory in the Slave River Delta and Taltson River watershed. They say the protections are crucial for food security and economic and cultural activities. The groups have signed a $3.1-million contribution agreement with Environment a

  • Purple Christmas trees a surprise star this holiday season

    Only a handful of trees will be available for purchase.

  • 'I've Never Seen This Much': Anchorage Sees Heaviest December Day of Snow Since 1999

    Anchorage, Alaska, saw its heaviest December day of snow since 1999 on Wednesday, December 7, according to local news reports.Twitter user @InTriguEe907 filmed the snow piled up around her truck and outside her house on Wednesday.“Snow all the way up to my door. I’m in a truck!”“I’ve never seen this much snow and I’ve been here for 37 years,” she says in the footage. “All in one night.”The National Weather Service urged residents to drive with caution. Credit: @InTriguEe907 via Storyful

  • B.C. faces the driest conditions in North America despite La Niña

    The South Coast will be the most unusually dry spot in North America as we march through the middle of December.

  • American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are pushing ahead with an expansion of their partnership in the Northeast, even as a federal judge considers the government’s attempt to kill the deal. The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York City while dropping one. JetBlue will start several new routes from New York and Boston including service to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Some routes will operate only during summer, and most will be limited to o

  • UN Mideast refugee chief says Western funding shortfall could lead to turbulence

    OTTAWA — A funding shortfall for fragile Middle Eastern states that host refugees could lead to turbulence in international relations, the UN refugee chief for that region is warning. "The international community needs to carry part of its shared responsibility," said Ayman Gharaibeh, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees director for the Middle East and North Africa. He said during a visit to Ottawa this week that the "political perception" and the "optics" of the reduced funding co

  • Light lake-effect snow risk returns to Ontario, more wintry pattern ahead

    Expect the risk of some flying flakes during Friday morning's commute along parts of the QEW.

  • Federal environment minister certifies 14 bird-friendly cities in six provinces

    MONTREAL — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is certifying 14 more Canadian cities as bird-friendly. Guilbeault, who's attending the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, says cities share some responsibility to protect and sustain Canada’s declining bird populations. The program, administered by Nature Canada, recognizes cities that have reduced threats to birds such as free-roaming cats, pesticides and collisions into windows. The additional 14 brings to 18 the number of citi

  • Meghan Markle explains why she never wore colour as a royal

    Meghan Markle has explained she never wore colour as a royal to "blend in".Source: Harry & Meghan, Netflix

  • Prince Harry Blames Himself for Meghan Markle's 'Incredibly Sad' Relationship with Dad Thomas Markle

    "If Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad," Prince Harry says of the relationship between wife Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle

  • Meghan Markle struggles to choose between Prince Harry and William in resurfaced clip

    Meghan Markle struggled to choose between Prince Harry and William in resurfaced clip from 2015. Source: Meghan & Harry, Netflix

  • Live Christmas tree? Avoid ones with these brown lumps

    Always check your tree for unwanted guests.

  • Rotor blade failure during emergency landing caused deadly B.C. helicopter crash, TSB says

    A deadly helicopter crash that killed one pilot and damaged a building in Campbell River, B.C., was caused by a rotor blade failure during an emergency landing, according to the Transportation Safety Board. A report released Thursday said the main rotors on the Bell 206B helicopter "became deformed" some time during the flight on Sept. 24, 2019, sending the aircraft into a building on Spit Road along the Tyee Spit. "In the last moments of the flight, likely as a result of the deformed blades, th

  • Alberta pediatricians want stronger public health measures for children's illnesses

    CALGARY — Several pediatricians with the Alberta Medical Association are calling for stronger public health measures as children's hospitals continue to feel the strain of several respiratory illnesses. The executive members of the association's pediatric section put out a statement to media and sent a letter Thursday to Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta's acting chief medical officer of health, to ask for ways to prevent the spread of the illnesses. It recommends immediate measures such as increasing pub

  • Heads up, Canada: Colorado wants your drugs

    This item is part of Watching Washington, a regular dispatch from CBC News correspondents reporting on U.S. politics and developments that affect Canadians. What's new? Colorado is the latest state to apply for a licence to import medicines from Canada, the most recent development in a politically sensitive cross-border issue. This week the state announced that it asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for permission to import 112 medicines from Canada including EpiPens and drugs for

  • Cases of migrant worker abuse in Qatar continue to be reported during World Cup

    The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre says 26 cases of reported abuse are ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

  • Lebanese actress linked to governor freed after brief arrest

    BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese actress with links to the country’s controversial Central Bank governor was briefly arrested Friday after answering summons and showing up for questioning at the Beirut prosecutors office. She was set free hours later on condition she return for more questioning when needed, a judicial official and the state-run new agency said. he arrest is the latest in the controversy surrounding the governor, Riad Salameh, who is being investigated for corruption as an economic meltd

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his