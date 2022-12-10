Slick roads likely in B.C. as snowy, rainy continues into Saturday

British Columbia is starting the weekend under the grip of a system bringing snow to higher elevations and rain to the Lower Mainland, all accompanied by the risk for gusty winds.

Watch for dangerous road conditions, especially along some major highways where a decent blanket of snow is expected by the time the skies clear out.

Snowfall highways BC

Heavy snowfall and rain will continue into Saturday morning. Be prepared for hazardous road conditions at times this weekend. We could see 15-20 cm of snow along the Sea to Sky between Squamish and Whistler, with up to 15 cm falling on the Coquihalla.

Wind speeds BC

Blustery conditions will persist for the region through Saturday afternoon. Victoria could see strong gusts upwards to 80 km/h, and Vancouver could see gusts up to 50km/h. The strong winds and precipitation will begin to ease Saturday evening, with some light flurries forecast for southern B.C.

