Can you mix regular and premium gas to save money? What to know as prices soar

Hayley Fowler
·4 min read
Andrew Dys

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to crippling gas prices across the U.S., spurring some drivers to search for cost-cutting measures at the pump.

For some, that might mean trading more expensive premium gas for regular unleaded.

Most experts agree drivers can fill up with a lower level of octane without disastrous consequences. Here’s what to know.

Can I put unleaded fuel in a car that takes premium?

According to Fuel Express, you can put regular gas in your car or truck even if the manufacturer recommends premium. But if they require premium, then pumping unleaded might cause issues.

“Just because premium is recommended doesn’t mean you have to use it; you can easily use regular gas without compromising the engine,” Fuel Express said.

Others may disagree.

Citing World Toyota’s Service Center, 11Alive reported drivers should not put regular gas in a vehicle that takes premium because the lower octane levels found in unleaded gas could create “knocking” that damages the vehicle’s motor. It may also void your warranty.

Octane ratings refer to the “87” or “89” you often see on regular and plus gas pumps. The higher the octane rating, the less likely a car will experience a “mistime combustion,” which creates the engine knock sound, according to The Drive. A higher-octane gas, such as premium, helps prevent engine knock.

In older cars that require premium, The Drive reported, fueling with 87 octane would almost immediately cause the engine to start knocking. But newer model cars are better equipped to handle it.

“If you mistakenly fill up with regular fuel, your car’s ECU will adjust engine timing and performance to work with the lower-octane fuel,” The Drive said. “In most cases, this is OK for the times when there are no premium pumps around, but it’s not ideal to run the cheapest fuel possible for extended periods of time.”

Will drilling more oil in the US help gas prices go down? Not exactly, experts say

How do I know if unleaded gas will damage my car?

The key is to determine whether premium gas is required or merely recommended, according to the automotive experts at Edmunds.

“Advances in engine technology mean that even if the owner’s manual recommends premium gasoline, the car will typically run on regular without issue and won’t damage the engine in any way,” Edmunds reported. “The car’s performance might suffer only slightly: It might be a half-second slower from 0 to 60 mph, for instance. But the average driver isn’t likely to notice this drop-off.”

While putting regular gas in cars that called for premium was previously a sure-fire way to damage engine components, today’s engine control systems “effectively tune engines on the fly,” according to Edmunds.

That means drivers have “more flexibility in the grade of fuel that they can use safely,” the website reported.

Edmunds maintains lists of cars in which premium gas is recommended versus required. You can find them here and here.

Drivers can also look up what their manufacturer recommends on the government’s website at www.fueleconomy.gov.

What will happen to my vehicle if I use unleaded instead of premium gas?

Carmakers call for premium gas in vehicles that have shown they run at maximum efficiency on premium fuel, according to Jerry Reynolds, host of the show CarPro.

That means your car experiences maximum acceleration and top speeds using premium gas, Reynolds said in a blog post, and it will also get the best fuel economy. Switching to regular unleaded could lead to a loss of 10% fuel economy, but he said drivers will still save money buying unleaded given the difference in cost between regular and premium.

For drivers who typically use premium gas looking to make the switch, Reynolds recommends they fill up with a tank of premium and write down the starting mileage.

“Run the tank as near empty as you safely can, then fill up again with regular fuel and see what the fuel economy difference is and how your car performed,” he said. “If the drop in fuel economy is not substantial, and the car performs well, stay with the regular, you won’t hurt a thing.”

There are some cars, however, in which Reynolds does not recommend using regular unleaded gas.

They include those with high-performance engines, like a Porsche or Corvette, any vehicles hauling heavy loads, cars that are more than 10 years old and cars that have a supercharger.

Can I mix premium and unleaded gas?

Yes, drivers can mix the two types of fuel. The combined gas types will result in an octane level somewhere in the middle — something the vehicle “will survive,” according to The Drive.

“That said, if your vehicle requires premium fuel, it’s a good idea to top it off with the good stuff as soon as you’re able,” the website said. “If you’re really worried about the engine developing a knock, you can add just enough regular fuel to get you to the next station, but be sure you have enough fuel to reach the destination.”

Gas prices could reach record highs by this summer, analyst warns. ‘The news is grim’

Can an electric car really help you save money as gas prices soar? What experts say

Want to save on gas? Here are five apps to help you do that as prices soar

Here’s how to conserve fuel as gas prices soar to record highs with no relief in sight

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for