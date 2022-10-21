Mix it up: Clover helps attract beneficial bees to lawn, but consider complications

Bee-friendly yards are gaining in popularity and rapidly expanding to include the lawn as we look for ways to help prevent the decline of bees.

Honeybees are the best-known bees, but several native bees are essential as pollinators to a variety of plants. While an easy and worthwhile concept to embrace, finding a dependable replacement for a traditional lawn may be more complicated. Typical bluegrass and tall fescue lawns provide open spaces for play, hold the soil, and prevent erosion, but provide little benefit to our pollinators. A lawn alternative that favors bees should provide a source of pollen and nectar and act as dependable ground cover.

Clover is often the first choice for an alternative bee friendly lawn. Before the introduction of herbicides in the 1950s, clover was a common component of lawns and valued for its ability to fix or make nitrogen, enrich the soil and improve turf growth. As an added benefit it provides pollen for bees.

White or Dutch clover commonly found in local lawns is an option. A frequent suggestion for a bee friendly lawn is microclover. This refers to smaller, less aggressive varieties of white clover that typically have smaller leaves, fewer flowers and a lower growth habit.

Is clover a good alternative for lawns? This question is not easily answered. While clover grows best in moist fertile soils, it struggles in hot, dry and compacted soils. Clovers go dormant or die back in the heat of summer and remain fully dormant in winter.

Clover can draw pollinators to our yard, but too much in your yard and you might face dry or muddy patches later in the summer.

As clover thins and dies out, this exposes the soil, which increases erosion and could leave a muddy mess. A bee-friendly lawn alternative should provide good soil coverage year-round. Clovers often fail to provide this benefit.

There are potentially two options to a bee friendly clover lawn. One is a monoculture and the other is a mix of traditional turf species.

Clover monocultures, meaning total removal of all fescue and bluegrass, might sound the most appealing, but in our harsh Kansas City climate this may not be the best approach. Clovers, especially microclover, do not thrive in heat and drought. They have poor shade tolerance, and the top growth dies back in winter leaving bare spots. Clovers are broadleaf plants and tend to grow in patches or clumps. The use of herbicides to control invader weeds cannot be used as they will kill the clover.

The best approach may be a mix of traditional bluegrass and tall fescue grasses overseeded with clovers. While providing pollen for bees, a clover/turf mix can provide a more uniform appearance. It offers the added benefits of better soil coverage and assists with nitrogen fixation. This can help reduce fertilizer requirements.

Research at Rutgers and Maryland Extension suggest white clover is best seeded in the spring. Reseeding may be necessary every couple of years to maintain a good coverage. White clover may be a better option for hotter climates than the trendy microclover. Research does not support an exclusively clover lawn as a ground cover, but as a component of the existing lawn.

The term bee-friendly lawn alternatives may make us feel good, and as if we are being environmentally friendly. Before you make the decision to convert, be sure to weigh your options and make a choice that works for you.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.