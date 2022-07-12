Mix With the Best This Weekend: Don't Miss Out on Fever-Tree's Mixer Truck Making Stops All Over NYC

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fever-Tree, the leading premium brand of carbonated mixers with a range of tonics, ginger ales, ginger beers and sparkling sodas, is out to mix up the weekend and let people in on a little secret: Great-tasting drinks don't have to be complicated. In fact, all they need is a high-quality mixer and a premium spirit to help people get on what really matters: enjoying the drink in the glass. If three-quarters of a drink is the mixer, wouldn't people want it to be the very best?

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion. Fever-Tree is made with the best naturally sourced ingredients from around the world and no GMOs, artificial flavorings or sweeteners.

Now, this July 15-17, Fever-Tree is partnering with Food Truck Promotions — an experiential marketing agency that focuses on creating one-of-a-kind brand-to-consumer moments — to take over New York City with the mixer truck of the summer.

Fever-Tree's branded truck will take full-day stops in Soho, Union Square, and Williamsburg to hand out complimentary Fever-Tree four-packs and branded tote bags from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday & 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Best of all, the truck will be staffed with a bartender from top bars in each neighborhood to serve up refreshing mocktails that give people a taste of the Fever-Tree line firsthand. In partnership with Crownshy, Hawksmoor NYC, and Westlight at the William Vale, guests will be treated to non-alcoholic cocktails straight off the menu of these top bars, crafted onsite by leading bartenders Harrison Ginsberg, Adam Montgomerie, and Sean Davenport.

Don't miss out on the chance to sample new, delicious Fever-Tree mixers like Sparkling Lime & Yuzu, Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, and Refreshingly Light Cucumber Tonic from the branded truck and take away award-winning gingers, tonics, and sparklings to make simple, delicious mixed drinks from Palomas to spritzes to highballs all weekend and summer long.

About Fever-Tree: Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling and Top Trending Tonic Water for seven consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars. In the U.S.,  Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 16 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales, ginger beers and sparkling sodas that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit fever-tree.com, email us at USA@Fever-Tree.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and on Instagram.

About Food Truck Promotions: Food Truck Promotions is a full-service mobile experiential marketing agency that specializes in transforming vehicles into interactive experiences that connects brands with consumers. Whether you are promoting your own brand or hosting a marketing event, Food Truck Promotions' team of experts will help you reach your target audience in a memorable way. Learn more about what Food Truck Promotions can do for your marketing strategy and get in touch with the team today.

