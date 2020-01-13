Miura Golf's TC-201 irons "one of the most technologically advanced to carry the Miura insignia"

Miura Golf's TC-201 irons were five years in the making but mark a continuation of a ramped-up production introduction schedule from a company that historically has taken its time bringing new product to market.

Still, the traditionally minded forged iron company from Japan appears to be expanding its technological capabilities beyond one-piece forged irons to produce what it calls “one of the most technologically advanced clubs ever to carry the Miura insignia.”

Inspired by Miura Golf's best-selling iron in Japan, the TC-201 is a cavity-back iron in a players shape that can still be played by a fairly wide swath of players by mixing in forgiveness elements.

Designed and forged in the company’s Himeji, Japan factory, the TC-201 has a shallow cavity, sharp topline and minimal offset for a blade-like appearance at address . The long irons feature heightened toe and heel weight for added forgiveness, with a lower center of gravity for higher ball-flight. A slightly higher CG in the short irons provides a lower, more controlled trajectory on shorter shots. Weight pushed to the heel and toe areas add forgiveness on mis-hits.

The irons are forged from S25C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome. The stock set is 3-iron through pitching wedge. The TC-201 irons cost $300 per club and can be found at authorized clubfitters or MiuraGolf.com.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

