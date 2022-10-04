Miu Miu's Newest Take on the Viral Micro-Mini Skirt Is Here

The low-rise staple of the early aughts is (still) top of mind, seen throughout the label's Spring 2023 collection.

It didn't take long for Miu Miu's take on the micro-mini skirt to saturate the market to the point of exhaustion. In fact, actually, it happened almost immediately.

First showing at the label's Spring 2022 runway show last October, this subversive, deconstructed take on the classic, school-girl pleated skirt started popping up across some of the industry's most prestigious covers, like Vanity Fair, i-D and Interview, adorning Nicole Kidman, Paloma Elsesser and Zendaya, respectively. Come March, celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks had told The Cut, "I think it has a very short life span," and he was right: By spring, the micro-mini in question had come and gone, with trend cycle churning on and on its merry way.

How, then, could Miuccia Prada maintain this same rabid momentum for her Spring 2023 presentation? Well, it's easy — she is Miuccia Prada, after all. And on a crisp Tuesday morning in Paris, the brand debuted its latest offering with a brand-new spate of hipbone- and upper-thigh-grazing micro-mini sets that give its Spring 2022 number a run for its early-aughts money.

The collection, of course, offered more than just short skirts, inching higher and higher still. With a relatively muted color palette, Miu Miu seemed to embrace a utilitarian sensibility this season, for the aesthetic of it all; think exaggeratedly oversized cargo pockets sitting atop a selection of Indiana-Jones-style distressed leather, from jackets to belt bags and vests to shorts. Still, the brand's characteristic prim, youthful notion remained front and center, with Miu Miu showing at least a handful of translucent, crystal-embellished pieces that are bound to become red-carpet fixtures.

Speaking of the red carpet, the runway itself borrowed a few alt-music talents to serve as models, tapping the likes of Ethel Cain and FKA Twigs, the latter of whom closed the show in — what else? — a black, chunky micro-mini and crewneck, paired with a set knee-high socks that stemmed from a pair of heeled thong sandals. The Y2K of it all, right?

See every look from Miu Miu's Spring 2023 show in the gallery below.

Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

