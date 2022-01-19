Miu Miu Rings in Year of the Tiger With Graphic T-Shirt Capsule

Joining brands like Jil Sander, Gucci and Dior, Miu Miu is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with a capsule collection of T-shirts.

The range features playful animation versions of the big cat, including Tigger from the iconic Winnie the Pooh series. The character is seen bouncing on a red and white tee, which is paired with Miu Miu's logo briefs and corporate chic trousers from the Spring/Summer 2022 runway. Disney's Tillie Tiger is featured on short-sleeved, Miu Miu-branded tops, layered atop colored shirts. Tiger Girl and Tiger Mask additionally appear on black and white tees.

Peep the capsule via the gallery above. The Tigers T-shirt collection is available at select Miu Miu stores and online starting January 2022.