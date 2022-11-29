Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022

Miu Miu has just been crowned 'Brand of the Year' by Lyst in its annual 'The Year in Fashion' report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.

Unsurprisingly, Miu Miu takes the top spot for brands this year, after standout products like its mini skirt and viral ballet flats resulted in 49% more searches than the previous year. A spot once reserved for the likes of Balenciaga and Gucci, it appears that Miuccia Prada's youthful label reigns supreme this time around.

Next up is 'Logo of the Year' which undoubtedly goes to Diesel. The label was dubbed one of the hottest brands of the year as it entered the Lyst Index for the first time ever, back in April. The rise is likely a result of Creative Director Glenn Martens' appointment back in late 2021, aka the man responsible for the resurgence of the brand's signature 'D' logo and as a result, the success of the coveted 1DR bag.

The report also goes on to name 2022's 'Shoe of the Year,' awarded to Birkenstock's Boston Clogs, and 'Bag of the Year,' given to Prada's Re-nylon Re-edition 2000 mini bag. The latter, which resulted in a 131% increase in searches, generated over 4.2 million views on TikTok thanks to the #pradanylonbag hashtag.

2022's collaboration of the year was awarded to Jacquemus and Nike, whose partnership news resulted in over 50,000 searches in the first 23 hours. Searches for Jacquemus increased by 55% on Lyst following the collaboration's release. As expected, 'Trend of the Year' goes to Barbiecore, likely in part due to celebrities like Margot Robbie and the forthcoming Barbie film. That said, as we rapidly approach the end of 2022, it feels as though Balletcore is following pretty closely behind, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the dainty trend make its way into the new year.

For the full report, head over to Lyst's website.