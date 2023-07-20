Miu Miu Comes Alive for FW23

Miu Miu just dropped its Fall/Winter 2023 collection campaign, titled "Miu Miu Live!" starring brand ambassadors and runway models Emma Corrin, Mia Goth, Zaya Wade, Ethel Cain, Amelia Gray Hamlin and more.

Occupying a "place between real-time and time to come," the campaign continues the juxtaposing energy of its FW23 runway show, spotlighting transient spaces, exploring the notion of movement. In a bid to disrupt the familiar, the characters in the campaign sport elegant wardrobes, boasting delicate twinsets, knee-length pencil skirts and oversized tailoring, worn in unconventional ways.

Visible waistbands on stockings, panties without skirts and exposed petticoats make up the FW23 aesthetic, transitioning from the abstract to the intimate. Shot by Zoë Ghertner, the unnerving campaign features styling by long-term collaborator Lotta Volkova and creative direction by Edward Quarmby.

Take a look at the campaign above, and head to Miu Miu's website for a closer look at its FW23 offering.

In other news, GUESS revisits its icon era for FW23.