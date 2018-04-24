Mitt Romney heckles Russell Westbrook as he gets into foul trouble during Jazz-Thunder game



Mitt Romney has a great seat to watch the Utah Jazz.

This is no surprise.

What is a surprise is that Romney uses his courtside proximity to channel his inner Drake and Spike Lee.

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook picked up his fourth foul in the first half of Monday’s Jazz-Thunder game to the delight of the Vivint Smart Home Arena crowd. Few appeared as excited as Romney, who stared down Westbrook as he left the court and reminded him repeatedly that he had indeed picked up his fourth foul.

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018





Even better, he did it while wearing a custom No. 5 Romney jersey over a button-down shirt.





The former Massachusetts governor, presidential candidate and current Republican hopeful for one of Utah’s U.S. Senate seats is surely aware that taunting Westbrook during a heated playoff series is going to play well across most voting demographics.

He also appeared to genuinely enjoy joining Jazz fans in giving Westbrook an earful.

