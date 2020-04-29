Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada Announces That Company's Treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Has Been Added to the Provincial Drug Plan in Quebec

TORONTO, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA), today announced that RADICAVA® (edaravone) is now listed on the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) formulary (special authorization). RADICAVA is an intravenous infusion treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rapidly progressive, neurodegenerative and fatal disease.1

"The listing of RADICAVA on the Quebec public formulary is an important step in our long-term commitment to the ALS community in Canada," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTP-CA. "We thank the Government of Quebec for its leadership in making this treatment available to patients in Quebec who are eligible for coverage under the Quebec Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plan."

MTP-CA continues to have discussions with other provinces, territories and federal agencies regarding the listing of RADICAVA under publicly funded drug programs.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone)

RADICAVA is indicated to slow loss of physical function as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R).[2] Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) through an iterative clinical development platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. RADICAVA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of 2017. Marketing authorization was granted in Canada in October 2018 and Switzerland in January 2019.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-ca.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit http://www.mt-pharma-america.com/.



_________________________________ 1 National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Information Page.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/all-disorders/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-als-information-page. Accessed March 2018. 2 RADICAVA® (edaravone) Canada Product Monograph. October 2019. https://www.mt-pharma-ca.com/our-product/

