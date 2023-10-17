Mitski UK tour: how to get tickets and when is she playing in London?

Mitski has announced three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo as part of her 2024 UK and Europe tour.

The US singer confirmed on Tuesday she would be playing nine British dates next year in support of her seventh album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We.

She will play three back-to-back nights at the Hammersmith venue in May and will kick off the string of shows in Edinburgh.

The Standard said of her Roundhouse show last year it was a "set full of theatrical genius and stunning choreography".

Fans will be hoping for more of the same when she is back in the UK in 2024.

Mitski said: "I am so excited to announce we are going to do a UK and Europe tour next year. Thank you so much for having us, in advance."

Where will Mitski play on her 2024 UK and Europe tour?

April 27 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

April 28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

May 1 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

May 2 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

May 4 – 3Arena, Dublin

May 6 – The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton

May 8 – Eventim Apollo, London

May 9 – Eventim Apollo, London

May 10 – Eventim Apollo, London

May 14 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

May 17 – Le Grand Rex, Paris

May 20 – Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam

May 21 – Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam

May 24 – Tempodrom, Berlin

May 25 – Tempodrom, Berlin

May 28 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

May 30 – Theater 11, Zurich

All of these are seated venues, and some of the best seats are reserved for the fan presale. The code is only available to the Mitski email and text lists. Sign up for ticket notifications for each show, future waitlists, and to receive the code at https://t.co/H1tGniHFYa — mitski (@mitskileaks) October 17, 2023

Who is supporting Mitski on her UK tour?

The singer has confirmed she will be backed by Richard Dawson, Miya Folick, and Iceage.

How to get tickets for Mitski's 2024 tour of the UK

Mitski said that the fan presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday through Spotify. An additional pre-sale for other fans will begin at the same time on Thursday.

"All of these are seated venues, and some of the best seats are reserved for the fan presale," she added.

The code is only available to the Mitski email and text lists. Sign up for ticket notifications for each show, future waitlists, and to receive the code at http://mitski.com/tour.

The remaining tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday. Click here for more information.