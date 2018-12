Ranieri "wanted to kill" Kamara after missing Fulham penalty Huddersfield Town's Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, left, and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, Saturday Dec. 29, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) -- Claudio Ranieri said he ''wanted to kill'' Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara after he missed a penalty before a late goal sealed a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kamara argued with fellow striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the team's designated penalty-taker, before eventually taking an 81st-minute spot kick that was saved by goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

''I said to Kamara to leave the ball to Mitrovic, he is the man who shoots the penalties,'' Fulham manager Ranieri said. ''It is unbelievable, he did not respect me, the club, the team and crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right. I wanted to kill him. It should be Mitrovic, that is it.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mitrovic clinched victory by scoring at the end of a rapid counterattack in stoppage time, lifting Fulham to 18th place - still in the drop zone but now four points ahead of last-placed Huddersfield.

It was Fulham's second win in eight games since Ranieri's appointment.

---

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports