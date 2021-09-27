Mitesco Announces Opening of the Third Good Clinic™ in St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc., (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare, today announced the opening of its third Minnesota location of The Good Clinic in St. Louis Park.



“We are excited to extend whole-person healthcare to clients in the western Minneapolis suburbs through our new clinics in St. Louis Park and Eden Prairie,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We chose the St. Louis Park location because of its community resources, diverse population, and housing density, which enable its citizens to thrive. Our focus on convenience, value, and meeting peoples’ unique needs aligns well with the community.”

The new St. Louis Park site is located at the Excelsior & Grand housing complex, developed by The Connor Group. The complex, which opened in 2007, is a $150 million mixed-use project with 327 apartments and numerous amenities. It is an integral part of the neighborhood within walking distance of dozens of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site. After opening its first location in Northeast Minneapolis, the Company opened a second Good Clinic location in Eden Prairie, Minnesota earlier this month. Mitesco is also currently evaluating and negotiating leases to build out additional sites in Minnesota and Colorado.

For additional news and information about The Good Clinic, go to: www.thegoodclinic.com.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to open future The Good Clinics in Minnesota and Colorado and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care nationwide. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

