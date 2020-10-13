Mitchelton-Scott pull out of Giro d'Italia after four positive COVID-19 cases

MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The entire Mitchelton-Scott team has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo Visma) and one rider from Sunweb also tested positive and pulled out of the race.

“Unfortunately we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive COVID-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days," said general manager Brent Copeland.

“As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organisation we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.

“Thankfully those impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but as an organisation the health of all of our riders and staff is our main priority and we are now focused on safely transporting them to areas where they are most comfortable to conduct a period of quarantine.

“We wish the RCS and the rest of the peloton a successful finish to this year’s edition of the Giro d’Italia and we look forward to returning in 2021.”