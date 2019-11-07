Mitchell Trubisky wants Bears' TVs turned off due to criticism; social media takes aim at easy target

There is nothing wrong with what Mitchell Trubisky said Wednesday; a "tunnel vision" approach to preparation in sports or elsewhere is nothing new. In fact, the Bears QB's comment about wanting TVs in Halas Hall turned off might have been a bit tongue-in-cheek, according to The Athletic's Adam Jahns, the reporter who asked the question that prompted the response.

But because Trubisky is an easy target, his tunnel vision approach — "because you've got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us" — largely is being received as weak.

Here is the 25-year-old's quote in full, via ESPN:

"Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you've got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us — what we should do, what we are and what we're not. But they don't really know who we are, or what we're capable of as people, or what we're going through, or what we're thinking. It's just the outside viewers looking in. So tunnel vision, ear muffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we're capable of doing."

The negative response on social media began as soon as Trubisky's words reached the internet Wednesday, and it continued into Thursday. Below are some examples.

"If you can't handle some criticism, then you don't need to be the quarterback."



—@damienwoody and @AdamSchefter went off on Mitchell Trubisky's recent comments. pic.twitter.com/UpnYglEnKD



— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 7, 2019

Mitchell Trubisky wanting the volume of TV's turned down at Halas Hall b/c of 'negative criticism' is the last piece of evidence I need to know the Bears will be replacing him at QB for 2020. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) November 7, 2019

And there it is, the single solitary moment when Mitchell Trubisky was, officially, broken. https://t.co/jUHCKG2QyN — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) November 6, 2019

In other words:



Mitch Trubisky is censoring his teammates from hearing the truth about his play.



— Dominique Clare (@DomClare) November 6, 2019

Consider the low-hanging fruit officially plucked.

Yes, Trubisky has been bad this season. He ranks 31st in the NFL with his 34.8 QBR and has thrown for just 1,217 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions through eight games. In turn, the Bears rank 29th in yards per game and 27th in points per game in 2019. If Chicago is lucky, its impressively horrible output in the first half of last week's loss to the Eagles will be the low point.

The Bears know this, and they don't need to be reminded.

Chicago won the NFC North last season, and at 3-5, the team is in danger of dropping from first to worst in its division. This week's home game against 3-4-1 Detroit is a big one in that regard.​ Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is in danger of losing his job thanks to his poor play. So when the Bears are being discussed on those TVs in Halas Hall, the only possible product is negativity.

Trubisky's desire to reduce the pessimism surrounding his team doesn't mean he can't handle the gloom. It means he recognizes the unhealthy nature of the reverberation. And for the players who thrive on an underdog mentality, who use this criticism as fuel, they can get their fix on social media whenever they need it. There's plenty.

Trubisky evidently is not one of those players. Neither is LeBron James, but when the NBA star goes dark on social media before the playoffs for the same reasons, nobody considers him "broken."

It's not as easy to call the best basketball player on the planet weak for ignoring fruitless noise.