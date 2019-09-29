Mitchell Trubisky knocked out of Bears game early with injury [Updated]

The Chicago Bears’ questions at quarterback may have just turned even more urgent, as Mitchell Trubisky left the game early with an injury to his left arm.

Less than three minutes into the game against the Vikings, Trubisky was under pressure on a third-and-four play from the Chicago 43. Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter brought down Trubisky, who landed awkwardly on his left arm as he hit the turf. Trubisky fumbled on the play, but a penalty against Minnesota nullified the Vikings’ recovery.

After a few minutes in the medical tent, Trubisky headed to the locker room. Meanwhile, Chase Daniel stepped in for Chicago and continued what would be a 14-play drive that resulted in a Chicago touchdown and the early lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sep 29, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Trubisky was ruled out of the game shortly after leaving the field.

#Bears injury update:

QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder, out) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 29, 2019

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports: