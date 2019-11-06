Mitchell Trubisky is sick and tired of listening to people criticize the Bears

Being an NFL quarterback isn’t easy. On the field, quarterbacks are required to process information in the matter of seconds while much larger men desperately try to clobber them. Off the field, quarterbacks deal with the immense pressure that comes from being the focal point of the franchise.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Both parts of the job are equally important, and Chicago’s quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t succeeded in either area this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Things have gotten so bad that Trubisky has apparently asked for televisions in Halas Hall to be turned off so he doesn’t have to listen to people criticize the Bears anymore.

Mitch Trubisky said he’s trying to get some of the televisions inside Halas Hall turned off. He’s tired of watching people criticize his team on TV. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 6, 2019

Trubisky, 25, is a major part of those struggles. In seven games, nearly all his numbers are trending in the wrong direction. Trubisky’s completion percentage, touchdown percentage and yards per attempts have all dropped. After being a powerhouse offense in 2018, the Bears are one of the most conservative offenses in football.

While Trubisky deserves the brunt of the blame for the Bears’ struggles, he’s far from the only problem. The offensive line has taken a big step back, and the defense is less effective with Akiem Hicks injured.

Head coach Matt Nagy also deserves criticism. Nagy — who was billed as an offensive guru when he was hired — hasn’t adjusted this season. Nagy is also responsible for Trubisky’s lack of growth in 2019.

Story continues

Everyone involved knows there are issues, but aren’t concerned with hearing about them. Earlier in the year, Nagy said he wouldn’t let his players be impacted by negativity from the media.

Plenty of NFL teams have used similar strategies, harnessing negativity and using it as motivation to win games. With Trubisky and the Bears, that strategy has turned into running and hiding anytime someone says something mean about the team.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: