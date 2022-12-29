Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia speaks to Theunis de Bruyn (R) of South Africa about staying in his crease during day four of the Second Test match in the series between Australia and South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia - Mitchell Starc reopens Mankad debate after Theunis de Bruyn incident - Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Mitchell Starc has reopened the Mankad debate after threatening to dismiss South Africa’s Theunis de Bruyn during Australia’s crushing Test match victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, despite previously suggesting he would never do so.

During South Africa's second innings, fast bowler Starc pulled out of his delivery stride when he saw that De Bruyn was far outside his crease at the point when the ball would be bowled. “Stay in the crease, it's not that hard,” Starc was overheard saying over the stump microphone.

In October, Starc threatened to Mankad England captain Jos Buttler during a Twenty20 match in Canberra. But the quick suggested he did not use the Mankad method of dismissal - which entails running out a non-striking batsman if they are out of the crease when the ball is bowled. “I won't do it,” Starc was overheard telling Buttler. “That doesn't mean you can leave early.”

But after Australia completed an innings victory over South Africa, sealing the Test series with the final Test in Sydney still to come, Starc said that he would be prepared to Mankad if a batsman pushed him too far.

"That's just absolutely taking the mickey," Starc said. "That's not just taking off before a bowl, that's a metre down the wicket. I gave him a couple of warnings, but if he wants to keep doing it, I'll take them.

“I had a word with him last night actually because he was doing it yesterday. I said it again to him and he said 'I'm not doing it on purpose.' There's no need for it…I keep saying I'm not going to take the stumps but you at least keep your bat behind the line.”

Speaking during the drinks break of the Test against South Africa, Starc emphasised his frustration with how far De Bruyn was backing up.

Story continues

“He’s halfway down Punt Rd, wasn’t he? It’s bad enough in white-ball cricket, I don’t know what the need is in red-ball cricket.

“I was just letting him know that if I have to keep my foot behind the line, he can at least keep the bat behind the line.”

Australia won by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne, a result that puts them on course to reach next June’s World Test Championship final, which will be held at The Oval prior to the Ashes. Starc claimed 1-62 in the second innings, dismissing Sarel Erwee lbw, and three wickets in the Test.