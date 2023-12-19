Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive buy in IPL history as England stars land payday

Mitchell Starc (right) and Pat Cummins will return to India where they won the World Cup in November - Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Australians Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc capped their golden years by becoming the most expensive buys ever at an Indian Premier League auction, while there were handsome paydays for England’s Harry Brook and Chris Woakes.

After an intense bidding war, Cummins was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 20.5 crore rupees – approximately £1.9million – the highest price ever paid at an IPL auction. Shortly after, Starc eclipsed him with Kolkata Knight Riders spending 24.75 crore rupees (approx. £2.34million) – another new record.

This year, Cummins captained Australia to the World Test Championship final and the World Cup, as well as retaining the Ashes on England soil. Starc was involved in all of those events, and is seen as one of the most fearsome death bowlers in white-ball cricket. He has also not played in the IPL since 2015, instead prioritising international cricket.

A year ago, when England players were flavour of the month following their T20 World Cup win, Sam Curran attracted the biggest bid ever as he signed with Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore (£1.85 million), while there were also huge deals for Ben Stokes and Brook.

This time, the market was a little slower for Englishmen, with Adil Rashid and Phil Salt going unsold in the first round of bidding. However, Brook – who was released after one season by Sunrisers Hyderabad – was picked up by Delhi Capitals for 4 crore (approx. £400,000), while Woakes joined a group of England players at Punjab, who signed for 4.2 crore (approx. £420,000). Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone are also on the books at Punjab.

Stokes, Jofra Archer and Joe Root have all decided not to play in the tournament this year. Following a poor performance at the World Cup, there are likely to be fewer England players at the tournament. Another contributing factor is that the IPL is expected to run from March 22 until late May, which may affect England players’ availability, as they face Pakistan in a home T20 series that month.