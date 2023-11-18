Mitchell scores career-best 20 to lead No. 9 Duke past Bucknell 90-60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored a career-high 20 points and No. 9 Duke rolled past Bucknell 90-60 on Friday night.

Mitchell, a sophomore forward, shot 8 of 13 from the field. He was one of five Blue Devils with at least one 3-pointer.

Jared McCain made five 3s on the way to 17 points. Tyrese Proctor had 13 points and Kyle Filipowski added 10 for Duke (3-1).

Jack Forest had 17 points and Ruot Bijiek scored 11 to pace Bucknell (1-4), which played its fourth road game in 10 days.

Duke shot 38.2% on 3-pointers (13 for 34), while Bucknell was at 37% on all attempts from the field.

Filipowski, a preseason All-American, left with 4:04 to play in the first half with a lower-body injury but was back to begin the second half.

Four players scored during an 11-0 run to end the first half that gave Duke a 44-29 lead at the break. The Blue Devils got 3-pointers from Proctor, Jeremy Roach and McCain early in the second half for a 55-33 advantage.

Second-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer was assessed his first technical foul less than eight minutes into the game. Duke led 19-9 at the time. It was the 500th game for Scheyer at Duke as either a player or member of the coaching staff.

The Blue Devils then went on an 8-0 spurt to build a 29-19 lead.

Forest scored 15 of Bucknell’s first 24 points, hitting three 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: The inability to sustain offense became an issue again for a team that’s shooting barely above 40% from the field this season. It was the first meeting with Duke in 18 seasons — first-year Bucknell coach John Griffin III scored five points for the Bison in that one.

Duke: The Blue Devils were too much for Bucknell inside, outscoring the Bison 23-0 in second-chance points. It was Duke’s first home game since a loss to Arizona a week earlier, and it came three nights after the Blue Devils beat Michigan State in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Bucknell: Monday night at home vs. Southern Indiana.

Duke: Tuesday night at home vs. La Salle.

