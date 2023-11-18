Advertisement

Mitchell scores career-best 20 to lead No. 9 Duke past Bucknell 90-60

  Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shouts towards the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bucknell in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shouts towards the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bucknell in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
  Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) shoots over Bucknell's Jack Forrest (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) shoots over Bucknell's Jack Forrest (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
  Bucknell's Jack Forrest (24) drives as Duke's Tyrese Proctor (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Bucknell's Jack Forrest (24) drives as Duke's Tyrese Proctor (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
  Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) battles Bucknell's Ruot Bijiek (22) and Noah Williamson, middle, for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) battles Bucknell's Ruot Bijiek (22) and Noah Williamson, middle, for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
  Duke's Kyle Filipowski, bottom, holds his leg after an injury while teammates Tyrese Proctor, top left, and Caleb Foster (1) look down during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bucknell in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Duke's Kyle Filipowski, bottom, holds his leg after an injury while teammates Tyrese Proctor, top left, and Caleb Foster (1) look down during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bucknell in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
  Bucknell's Josh Bascoe (13) dribbles as Duke's Jared McCain (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Bucknell's Josh Bascoe (13) dribbles as Duke's Jared McCain (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
  Bucknell's Noah Williamson (3) attempts to shoot as Duke's Kyle Filipowski, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
    Bucknell Duke Basketball

    Bucknell's Noah Williamson (3) attempts to shoot as Duke's Kyle Filipowski, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
BOB SUTTON
·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored a career-high 20 points and No. 9 Duke rolled past Bucknell 90-60 on Friday night.

Mitchell, a sophomore forward, shot 8 of 13 from the field. He was one of five Blue Devils with at least one 3-pointer.

Jared McCain made five 3s on the way to 17 points. Tyrese Proctor had 13 points and Kyle Filipowski added 10 for Duke (3-1).

Jack Forest had 17 points and Ruot Bijiek scored 11 to pace Bucknell (1-4), which played its fourth road game in 10 days.

Duke shot 38.2% on 3-pointers (13 for 34), while Bucknell was at 37% on all attempts from the field.

Filipowski, a preseason All-American, left with 4:04 to play in the first half with a lower-body injury but was back to begin the second half.

Four players scored during an 11-0 run to end the first half that gave Duke a 44-29 lead at the break. The Blue Devils got 3-pointers from Proctor, Jeremy Roach and McCain early in the second half for a 55-33 advantage.

Second-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer was assessed his first technical foul less than eight minutes into the game. Duke led 19-9 at the time. It was the 500th game for Scheyer at Duke as either a player or member of the coaching staff.

The Blue Devils then went on an 8-0 spurt to build a 29-19 lead.

Forest scored 15 of Bucknell’s first 24 points, hitting three 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: The inability to sustain offense became an issue again for a team that’s shooting barely above 40% from the field this season. It was the first meeting with Duke in 18 seasons — first-year Bucknell coach John Griffin III scored five points for the Bison in that one.

Duke: The Blue Devils were too much for Bucknell inside, outscoring the Bison 23-0 in second-chance points. It was Duke’s first home game since a loss to Arizona a week earlier, and it came three nights after the Blue Devils beat Michigan State in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Bucknell: Monday night at home vs. Southern Indiana.

Duke: Tuesday night at home vs. La Salle.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball