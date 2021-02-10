Mitchell scores 36, leads Jazz to 122-108 win over Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 36 points and nine assists to lead the Utah Jazz to their fifth straight victory, 122-108 over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Joe Ingles scored a season-high 24 points and added six assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert chipped in 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Utah (20-5) has won 16 of its last 17 games.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points and Jayson Tatum added 23 for Boston. The Celtics (12-11) lost for the third time in four games.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, the Celtics cut it to 108-104 on free throws from Brown and Tristan Thompson. The Jazz slammed the door on a comeback by scoring on six straight possessions.

Ingles and Mitchell combined for three 3-pointers to start the run and Gobert finished it with back-to-back dunks, giving Utah a 122-108 lead in the final minute.

The Celtics made their first five baskets from long distance – starting with three consecutive 3-pointers from Brown – and shot 7 of 13 overall from 3-point range during the first quarter in taking a 27-19 lead.

Utah clamped down defensively in the second quarter, holding the Celtics without a point over a four-minute stretch early in the period. The Jazz also settled into a consistent rhythm on offence as the quarter progressed.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Royce O’Neale and Mitchell triggered a 14-4 run that put Utah ahead 44-38. The Jazz scored on five of six possessions during the run, culminating in a dunk from Bogdanovic.

Mitchell dominated during a third quarter where the Jazz totalled 42 points. He scored three baskets and assisted on two others while fueling a 17-4 run that extended Utah’s lead to 70-58 midway through the quarter. Mitchell ended up with 14 points in the quarter after scoring 12 in the first half.

TIP INS

Celtics: Brown played in his 300th NBA game after sitting out two straight games due to left knee soreness. … Daniel Theis made a career-high five 3-pointers before fouling out with 5:23 left in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his second straight game with right hamstring tightness. … Four Utah players dished out at least four assists.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Jazz: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

-30-

John Coon, The Associated Press