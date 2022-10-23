Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96

  Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, center, goes up to shoot while defended by Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) and Ayo Dosunmu, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, center, goes up to shoot while defended by Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) and Ayo Dosunmu, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) goes up to shoot against Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) goes up to shoot against Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  Chicago Bulls' Javonte Green (24) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago Bulls' Javonte Green (24) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener.

Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cleveland debut. The three-time All-Star whose arrival from Utah in a blockbuster trade sent expectations soaring also made four 3-pointers.

Evan Mobley scored 16. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman added 15 points apiece. Love also made five of his team’s 16 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Cavaliers roll to an easy win after a season-opening loss at Toronto, even though All-Star guard Darius Garland missed the game because of an eye injury.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points after missing the first two games with the team trying to manage his left knee after he had surgery in May.

Nikola Vucevic scored 16. DeMar DeRozan had a rough night after averaging 34.5 points in the first two games. He scored 13 before picking up two technical fouls and getting ejected with 4:30 left in the game. The Bulls fell to 1-2 with their second straight loss.

Cleveland led 80-61 early in the third before the Bulls reeled off 10 consecutive points. Vucevic hit back-to-back 3-pointers and DeRozan made two foul shots to make it a nine-point game.

But a wide open 3 by Love in transition and floater by Mitchell bumped the lead to 89-75 with 2:28 left in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland will probably miss Cleveland's home opener against Washington on Sunday, though coach J.B. Bickerstaff said “miracles do happen.” Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter of Cleveland’s season-opening loss to Toronto when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him in the eye going for a steal.

Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine missing the first two games was not part of the original plan, while insisting the two-time All-Star's left knee remains structurally sound following surgery in May. Donovan said he experienced discomfort during a stretch of tough practices following the preseason finale against Milwaukee on Oct. 11. And though LaVine is not on a minutes restriction, the Bulls will monitor his workload particularly during busy stretches. “We knew we were going to have to manage that going into the season,” Donovan said. “We just didn't know when or what that would that would look like.”

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Boston on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

