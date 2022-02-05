Mitchell scores 27 in return, leads Jazz past Nets 125-102

  • Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball upcourt in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    1/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball upcourt in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    2/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) shoots as Utah Jazz's Trent Forrest (3) and Hassan Whiteside (21) defend in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    3/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) shoots as Utah Jazz's Trent Forrest (3) and Hassan Whiteside (21) defend in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on from the bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    4/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on from the bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) blocks Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    5/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) blocks Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    6/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    7/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    8/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, battle for the ball in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    9/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, battle for the ball in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    10/10

    Nets Jazz Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball upcourt in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) shoots as Utah Jazz's Trent Forrest (3) and Hassan Whiteside (21) defend in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on from the bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) blocks Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, battle for the ball in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW COLES
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Utah Jazz
    Utah Jazz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Donovan Mitchell
    Donovan Mitchell
    American basketball player

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for eight games, Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and the Utah Jazz cruised past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 125-102 on Friday night.

On Utah’s first possession, Mitchell dished a no-look assist to Royce O’Neale for a three-point play. That sparked a 10-0 run to start the game and the Jazz completed a wire-to-wire victory for the third time this season and sent the Nets to a season-high seventh straight loss.

Mitchell shot 8 for 10 from the floor and had six 3-pointers and six assists in 22 minutes of energized play. Mitchell spoke to the media earlier in the day about his frustration at the recurring concussion symptoms since he got hit in the head on Jan. 17.

The rest might have done him well as he played a near flawless game against the decimated Nets with drives to the basket, pinpoint passing and accurate shooting. The Jazz were 2-6 without Mitchell.

Brooklyn rookie Cam Thomas posted a career-high 30 points just four games after his previous best of 25 last week. Kyrie Irving, the only Nets star to play, scored 15 points on 20 shots.

The Nets were without double-digit scorers James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) and Joe Harris (ankle).

The Nets never trailed by less than 21 points the entire second half.

Utah played its sixth game without Rudy Gobert, who is close to recovering from a left calf strain. The Frenchman was named to his third All-Star team along with Mitchell this week.

Eric Paschall scored 16 points, Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and Mike Conley 14 for the Jazz, who have won twice after losing seven of eight injury-riddled games.

The Jazz had 33 assists on 48 field goals as they shot 57% and went 17 for 38 from 3-point range.

INGLES SAYS HE’LL BE BACK

After tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament Sunday, Joe Ingles met with the media Friday and said he wanted to assure everyone he wasn’t going to disappear and never be seen again.

“I have zero doubt I’ll be able to come back better than what I was before," the 34-year-old Ingles said. "My game and the way I play, I’m not going to lie, I’ve never relied on athleticism. I’ve been able to be successful by being who I am and the way I play.”

Ingles has played all eight seasons with the Jazz and is Utah’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. His contract ends this season, but he expressed his goal to back in the NBA after the first serious injury he’s had since he was 15.

“I’ve been very vocal about me not wanting to be anywhere else and playing out my career here,” he said. “I still think I have a couple more years to give.”

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn trailed by as many as 34 in their least competitive game since a 118-88 loss to the Jazz on March 24, 2021. ... DeAndre Bembry went 6 for 7 for 13 points. ... Blake Griffin had three of Brooklyn’s 10 steals.

Jazz: Utah has won six straight at home in the series with Brooklyn. ... Jordan Clarkson (knee) and Danuel House (virus) missed the game. ... The Jazz had 16 turnovers, but dominated just about every other statistic.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Monday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • 2-time Olympic champion Mayer to open downhill training

    BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer will be the first athlete to test the downhill course at the Beijing Olympics after drawing the No. 1 bib for Thursday’s official training session. Mayer is aiming for his third gold medal in as many Olympics. He won the downhill in 2014 and the super-G in 2018. His father, Helmut, was a silver medalist in the first Olympic super-G in 1988. No active racers have been on the course, which is named “Rock,” because test events were canceled over the last

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Bengals will arrive in L.A. 5 days ahead of Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati weather isn't getting any friendlier, so the Super Bowl-bound Bengals plan to arrive in Los Angeles five days early to prepare for the Feb. 13 game. The Bengals will land on Feb. 8. They'll practice at UCLA's Drake Stadium. The temperature in L.A. should be in the 70s by the time the Bengals get back at it next week. Although it was an unseasonable 60 degrees and pleasant in southern Ohio on Tuesday, nobody is fooled. A storm heading this way is expected to hit t

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Calgary peppered Oettinge

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.