Mitchell scores 26, Jazz use 21-0 run to beat Hawks 116-92

  • Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up as Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    1/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up as Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks next to Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    2/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks next to Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young goes to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    3/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young goes to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reacts in the bench area during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    4/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reacts in the bench area during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to the team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    5/9

    APTOPIX Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to the team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    6/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce shouts to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    7/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce shouts to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) lays the ball up as Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish, left rear, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    8/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) lays the ball up as Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish, left rear, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela goes to the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    9/9

    Hawks Jazz Basketball

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela goes to the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up as Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks next to Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young goes to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reacts in the bench area during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to the team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce shouts to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) lays the ball up as Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish, left rear, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela goes to the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
MATTHEW COLES
·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Utah Jazz used a 21-0 second-half run to power past the Atlanta Hawks 116-92 on Friday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored all 16 of his points in the second half to boost the Jazz to their fourth straight win.

Trae Young was held to four points on 1-for-11 shooting with seven assists as the Hawks dropped their fifth game in the last six. That scoring total was tied for Young’s lowest since entering the NBA, matching Nov. 13, 2018, against Golden State. Young has shot less than 36% overall and 25% on 3s over the last seven games.

Cam Reddish scored 20 and Clint Capela had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta.

Kevin Huerter’s jumper trimmed Utah’s lead to 82-74 late in the third quarter but the Jazz went on a 21-0 run to break the game open over the next 4:42. Clarkson’s seven consecutive points and Georges Niang's 3-pointer staked Utah to its largest lead of the game at 103-74.

Capela scored six straight points to cap an 11-0 spurt to start the second half that drew the Hawks to 61-57 after a 15-point halftime deficit, but they never got closer.

The Jazz pressured Young from the opening tip and occasionally trapped him to get the ball out of his hands. Young didn’t score until midway through the second quarter and the Hawks struggled to find a rhythm as Utah jumped to an 18-4 lead.

Utah lives by the 3 this season more than ever and saw its margin ebb and flow depending on its accuracy beyond the arc. Two of Utah’s franchise record-high games with 3-pointers made have come in the last four outings, and the Jazz hit 20 of them for the third time in four games.

On the other side, Atlanta made its first 3 with 4:34 left until halftime. The Hawks finished 5 for 28 from long range.

Utah, which allows 1,500 fans in person, hadn’t played at home since beating the Los Angeles Clippers on New Year’s Day but gave the crowd plenty of long-range fireworks.

Both teams had an unexpected day off Wednesday because of virus protocols. The Hawks’ matchup with Phoenix was postponed and the Jazz ended their scheduled seven-game road trip one day early because Washington didn’t have the minimum of eight available players. Utah went 4-2 on the trip.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, made his professional debut after several weeks with left foot inflammation. He had four points and a highlight-reel follow jam. … Several times Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce threw his arms in the air and dropped his head in disgust as the Jazz had a bevy of wide-open looks from 3-point range as the Hawks' defense was often scrambled. … Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic all missed the game with injuries.

Jazz: Joe Ingles, who had the league’s longest active streak of consecutive games played, missed his third game in the last four because of Achilles soreness. ... Mitchell set a team record for consecutive games with at least two 3s, now sitting at 16. … Gobert is riding a seven-game streak with double-digit rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Hawks play at Portland on Saturday night.

The Jazz visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • James Harden said he wasn't being 'disrespectful' in first presser since trade

    "The ultimate goal was to get somewhere where I could compete, and here I am in Brooklyn."

  • Patrik Laine proves he's still very much a Winnipeg Jet

    Patrik Laine might want to be elsewhere, but it's not going to affect his performance.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Low-rostered players to target on waiver wire

    In a season unlike any other, it's important to be proactive and get aggressive on the waiver wire.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns tests positive after losing mom, 6 other family members to COVID

    The coronavirus pandemic has hit Karl-Anthony Towns and his family extremely hard.

  • Falcons hire Titans OC Arthur Smith as next head coach

    The Titans' offense was in the top 4 in scoring, yards per game and rushing yards per game.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Report: Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely again after latest substance abuse issues

    Now a free agent and facing an indefinite suspension, Josh Gordon's future in the league is in question.

  • NBA postpones several games amid league-wide COVID-19 spike

    The Wizards won't host the Cavs on Sunday and Monday amid their COVID-19 outbreak.

  • The most pivotal question facing the Toronto Raptors front office this season

    The Toronto Raptors haven't got off to the start they wanted and the time is looming for the front office to make a decision. Do they try to improve the roster or roll with what they have?

  • Maryland agrees to $3.5M settlement with family of Jordan McNair

    The settlement still needs final approval. McNair died in June of 2018 after suffering heat stroke during a workout.

  • Broncos' Von Miller under criminal investigation in Colorado

    A police department outside of Denver confirmed the investigation, but declined details.

  • Nick Nurse: Baynes needs to be more like Gasol

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains the adjustments Aron Baynes needs to make on both ends of the floor, and argues that not being a great jumper didn't stop Marc Gasol from being an elite defender.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • Canadian Nick Taylor fired 62, heads into weekend at Sony Open with the lead

    HONOLULU — Canada's Nick Taylor will head into the weekend at the Sony Open atop the leaderboard. Taylor fired an 8-under 62 to get to 12 under, giving him a two shot lead on the rest of the field in Hawaii. Stewart Cink, the early clubhouse leader, is one of five golfers at 10 under following a 7-under 63. Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65) join Cink. Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C., started on hole No. 10 and found himself 1 over for the round with a bogey on the 14th. But he went back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 and chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th Waialae Country Club to start his way up the leaderboard. He went bogey free with five birdies on his back 9 to take the lead.Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., (66) head into the third round at 6 under.David Hearn, from Brantford, Ont., (72), Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (70) and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., (70) didn't make the 4-under cutline and will miss the weekend.This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly

    PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Luke Weaver and catcher Carson Kelly that avoided salary arbitration. Weaver got $1.95 million and Kelly's deal is for $1.7 million. Left-hander Caleb Smith was the only other Arizona player still eligible for arbitration. The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He's still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season along with Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Weaver earned a prorated $221,111 from his $597,000 salary last year. Carson Kelly, 26, has been the team's starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. He had a breakout season in 2019 with a .245 batting average and 18 homers but regressed at the plate in 2020, hitting just .221 with an on-base percentage of .264. He made $215,444 in prorated pay from a $581,700 salary. The 29-year-old Smith was acquired in a midseason trade with the Marlins. He missed a big chunk of the year, partly because of a bout with COVID-19. He returned to pitch 11 innings for the Diamondbacks and had a 2.45 ERA. Smith earned $217,222 of a $586,500 salary. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Donovan, Bulls in OT

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points and dropped 10 assists to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime Friday night. Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 35 points, could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep, off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Donovan knew all too well how good Oklahoma City can be under challenging circumstances. His Thunder team made a habit of rallying and winning close games last season on the way to a surprising playoff berth. “Those guys are great competitors when they’re down," Donovan said. “They play all the way through. I knew even being up 18 at the half that they were going to fight their way through and have some kind of momentum push there.” First-year Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, an assistant under Donovan last season, didn't get caught up in the matchup with his mentor. “I have great respect, obviously, for him," Daigneault said. "I love the guy. But I have a responsibility. It’s like when players play against guys that they were teammates with. Once the ball goes up in the air, we’ve got to do our jobs. At that point, it’s just another game. The relationship lies outside of the competition.” Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder, who claimed their first home win in six tries this season. Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls, who lost their fourth straight. The Bulls led 68-50 at halftime, but Daigneault could tell the Thunder hadn't given up. “Coming out of the half, the guys — I thought it came from them today," Daigneault said. "They made a decision walking out of the half to not let go of the rope.” The Bulls led 78-56 early in the second half, but the Thunder responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game. Dort scored 13 points in a span of 2:33 to help trim the deficit, and Oklahoma City got as close as two points in the period. Chicago took a 95-87 lead into the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the fourth to help force overtime. LaVine missed a contested 3 in the closing seconds that could have won it for Chicago. Lavine's 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds to play in overtime cut the Thunder lead to 126-125. Oklahoma City's George Hill was fouled with 5.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second to set up LaVine's final attempt. “I thought our relentless spirit in the game was what stood out," Daigneault said. "And even if we didn’t win it, we stood back up tonight, which is progress for us. It was a really good response from the guys, and it came from inside them.” TIP-INS Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen hadn't played since Dec. 29 because of COVID-19 protocols. He scored 16 points but shot just 5 of 14. ... Oklahoma City scored 19 points off Chicago's nine turnovers in the third quarter. Thunder: C Al Horford sat out for personal reasons. He missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers to rest in the second game of a back-to-back. ... Oklahoma City shot 56% in the third quarter and outscored the Bulls 37-27. ... Second-year C Isaiah Roby fouled out with 14 points. ... Reserve G/F Kenrich Williams scored 14 points. STAT LINES Dort had a career-high six steals, blowing past his previous best of three. He also grabbed eight rebounds. UNSUNG HERO Oklahoma City reserve centre Mike Muscala scored six of the Thunder's nine points in overtime and finished with 11 points. He shot 1 of 6 in regulation and 2 of 3 in the extra period. UP NEXT The Bulls visit the Mavericks on Sunday. The Thunder host the 76ers on Sunday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

  • Justin Thomas loses Ralph Lauren sponsorship after mic catches anti-gay slur

    Thomas has lost one of his oldest sponsors.

  • Royals reach 1-year deals with Keller, Mondesi to avoid arb

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Brad Keller and infielder Adalberto Mondesi and have no further players eligible for salary arbitration. Keller's deal is for $3.35 million and Mondesi's is for $2,525,000. Keller missed the first part of last season after contracting COVID-19 but returned to go 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander, who made $227,037 last year as a prorated portion of his $613,000 salary, was in his first year of arbitration. Keller is expected to join left-hander Danny Duffy in providing some experience for an otherwise young but talented starting rotation. Mondesi has emerged as one of the cornerstones of the rebuilding Royals’ lineup over the past few seasons, playing elite defence at shortstop while batting .256 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 59 games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He also led the American League with 24 stolen bases. Mondesi made $223,889 last season, the prorated portion of his $604,500 contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • LeMahieu stays in NY | FastCast

    The Yankees reportedly reach deals with free agents DJ LeMahieu and Corey Kluber on this edition of FastCast

  • Drummond has 33 points, 23 boards as Cavs top Knicks 106-103

    CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals as Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York, which lost its fifth straight. The Knicks used a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to go in front 84-80. Osman and Drummond each made steals in the final 31 seconds, preventing New York from getting closer than three points at 102-99. Rookie Isaac Okoro sealed the win with two free throws, making it 105-101 with 7.3 seconds remaining. Cleveland centre Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince — acquired from Brooklyn — were inactive because all players in the three-team deal involving James Harden on Thursday have not taken their physicals. The Cavaliers remain without three starters in five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love (right calf strain) and guards Collin Sexton (left ankle sprain) and Darius Garland (right shoulder sprain). Cleveland took its largest lead at 80-68 with 3:15 left in the third on a basket by Larry Nance Jr. New York immediately answered with 16 straight points, capped by back-to-back buckets by Randle to go up four. Drummond posted 20 points and 14 rebounds in the first half for the initial time in his nine-year career, helping Cleveland take a 57-55 lead into the break. Knicks forward Reggie Bullock returned after missing two games with a sore right hip, scoring four points. LONG LAYOFF The Cavaliers’ next two games were postponed by the NBA because the Wizards do not have the minimum eight available players. Cleveland was slated to play in Washington on Sunday and Monday, which was already problematic because of heightened security in the nation’s capital. “The city of D.C. logistically would have been a nightmare,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “When you add in the COVID factor, it’s definitely the right move not to play those games.” TIP-INS Knicks: G Frank Ntilikina (right knee sprain) missed his ninth straight game and will be “out a while longer,” according to coach Tom Thibodeau. Ntilikina was injured Dec. 29 in Cleveland. ... G Alec Burks (left ankle sprain), who last played Dec. 27 against Milwaukee, has been upgraded to day to day. Thibodeau said Burks has advanced to conditioning and is getting close to returning. Cavaliers: F Kevin Porter Jr. (personal reasons) joined his teammates on the bench for the first time this season. The second-year pro remains in limbo after an off-season arrest in Eastern Ohio. ... Bickerstaff is excited to have Allen on his roster. “What excites me the most is Jarrett’s ability to impact the game at both ends of the floor without the ball in his hands,” the coach said. UP NEXT Knicks: Visit Boston on Sunday. New York has lost five straight to the Celtics, including a 104-102 defeat at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1. Cavaliers: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday. The Nets will play back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 20 and 22. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Dulik, The Associated Press