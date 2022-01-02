Mitchell Schwartz has funny ‘demands’ to return to Chiefs after injuries to KC linemen

The Chiefs got some bad news before Sunday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati as left tackle Orlando Brown was scratched because of a calf injury.

Then backup left tackle Lucas Niang was carted off the field because of a knee injury.

Joe Thuney moved from left guard to left tackle after the pair of injuries. Watching at home was Mitchell Schwartz, who played right tackle from 2016-’20 with the Chiefs.

Schwartz suffered a season-ending injury during the 2020 season, and was cut by the Chiefs last year. But Schwartz said he was willing to lend a hand to the Chiefs ... if the price is right.

On Twitter, Schwartz listed his “demands” to return to the Chiefs, and these are pretty funny:

1) Free BBQ in KC for life

2) No weigh ins during the rest of the year

3) Chiefs buy my old house for $500,000 more than market value

4) Private jet privileges for Cupcake and Pumpkin for 5 years

If you didn’t know it, Cupcake and Pumpkin are Schwartz’s dogs. This was a funny tweet, and Joe’s Kansas City was prepared to take care of demand No. 1.