Mitchell Robinson not committing to contract extension with Knicks

Mitchell Robinson gave no indication negotiations are taking place on an extension. “Whatever happens, happens,’’ Robinson said before facing the Rudy Gobert-less Jazz on Monday. “Really, I mean, I’m just here to play basketball. That’s the main thing. It’s still in the season. You’re not worried about the offseason or the break.’’

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Mitchell Robinson doesn't sound sure of his long-term #Knicks future

After shootaround this morning, Marc Berman started a question to Mitchell Robinson remarking how well he's played lately.

Robinson cut him off and said, “Thank you, Berman. That might be the best thing you ever said in your life.” – 1:20 PM

DET among teams who have a degree of interest in pending UFA Mitchell Robinson; RJ Barrett continues to play at a high level; Cam Reddish continues to get DNPs as Knicks work through trade options

Mitchell Robinson fouled Anthony Davis under the basket but whatever I guess we're ignoring that.

Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn't been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless.

Anthony Davis saved the second of two missed Westbrook jumpers by dunking on Mitchell Robinson — and he had something to say after. Probably hits harder if the Lakers aren't down by 17.

Knicks starters;

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 7:06 PM

“I’m just going to continue to play hard, see what happens,’’ Robinson said when asked again whether he wants to be here next season. “I don’t think about it that much. I just want to hoop. That’s what I’ve got an agent for. He handles that so I can focus on basketball. “We talk here and there,’’ Robinson said of his agent. “He’s going to handle that for me. I trust him. You all can talk to him if you want. I’m just here to play basketball.’’ -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if the Knicks don’t act. He’s a one-of-a-kind old-school center. Coach Tom Thibodeau held his praise due to the loss, and noted that when Robinson went out for his blocks, the Knicks didn’t often get the rebound. It was unclear whether Thibodeau felt he gambled too much. “Good activity and rim protection was vital,’’ Thibodeau said. “When he goes to block we have to make sure we find a body. He did some good things but we got to finish our defense better.’’ Is he back to 100 percent? “Not all the way yet, but close to it,’’ Robinson said. “Once I get back in shape I’m going to be a problem. -via New York Post / February 3, 2022