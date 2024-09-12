Mitchell leads Indiana against Las Vegas after 24-point performance

Las Vegas Aces (23-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-18, 11-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the Indiana Fever's 86-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever have gone 11-7 at home. Indiana allows 87.2 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Aces are 12-6 on the road. Las Vegas scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Indiana scores 84.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 81.5 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 86.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 87.2 Indiana allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Sept. 11 the Aces won 86-75 led by 27 points from A'ja Wilson, while Mitchell scored 24 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

Wilson is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press