Mitchell leads Indiana against Dallas after 21-point showing

Indiana Fever (11-14, 7-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-19, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Dallas Wings after Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points in the Fever's 81-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings are 3-7 in home games. Dallas ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.1% from downtown. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

The Fever are 5-9 on the road. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 5.8.

Dallas is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is scoring 22.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wings.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 82.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.6 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

Fever: None listed.

