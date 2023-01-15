Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against New Orleans

·2 min read

New Orleans Pelicans (26-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland into a matchup against New Orleans. He's eighth in the NBA scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 18-4 in home games. Cleveland is the top team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 107.0 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Pelicans are 9-12 on the road. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

McCollum is averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Herbert Jones: day to day (back), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

