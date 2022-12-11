Mitchell, Cleveland set for matchup against San Antonio

·2 min read

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland into a matchup with San Antonio. He ranks seventh in the league scoring 29.0 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 4-10 at home. San Antonio averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cavaliers are 5-8 on the road. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Mitchell is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Darius Garland is shooting 43.4% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 102.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.

INJURIES:

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (back), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

