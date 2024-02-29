Mitchell, Cavaliers to visit Cunningham, Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers (38-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference play.

The Pistons are 2-11 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a 4-34 record against opponents above .500.

The Cavaliers have gone 25-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Mitchell averaging 4.9.

The Pistons score 112.7 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 109.7 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 49.2% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 1 the Cavaliers won 128-121 led by 45 points from Mitchell, while Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mitchell is scoring 28.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 60.7% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press