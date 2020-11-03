Man, 26, arrested after alleged rape of schoolgirl in south London

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the alleged rape of a teenage girl in south London.

The suspect was detained by officers in Robinson Road, Tooting, just after 8pm on Tuesday following a call from a member of the public.

The alleged victim and her family have been informed. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers had previously launched a manhunt after the alleged rape in Mitcham on Tuesday morning.

The girl, who is thought to have been on her way to school, told police she was attacked in the North Place area at about 7am.

In a statement Scotland Yard said: “We also further remind people to please be mindful of sharing information via social media that could identify the alleged victim, or affect any potential future proceedings.”

A Section 60 order that was authorised for the entirety of the boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth, granting police additional stop and search powers, as a result of fears of serious violence remains in place.