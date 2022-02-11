Mitch Zelman Scholarship Now Accepting Applications for College Students

The Mitch Zelman Scholarship application is now open until July 31 and a chosen winner will receive a $1,000 award for the upcoming academic semester.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / The Mitch Zelman Scholarship program is now accepting applicants for the 2022 school year. Founded by CEO, insurance broker, and business owner Mitch Zelman, the scholarship program aims to change students' lives through financial help in college expenses.

The Value of a College Degree

In a recent study, as much as 65% of all job openings require some form of higher education achievement. This means that those who do not complete a college degree are less likely to be considered at most career opportunities, which severely limits the possibility of getting a job or climbing up the ladder of financial stability and growth.

Although many narratives in the media or personal sentiments attempt to devalue a college degree, the modern-day context shows us that it is still relevant to many industries. However, one hurdle that always stops students from pursuing college is the exorbitant costs of obtaining a college degree.

Mitchel Zelman and His Scholarship Program

As a successful CEO, insurance broker, and philanthropist by heart, Mitchel Zelman understands the challenges college students are facing during this time of uncertainty. He recognizes that many individuals may have the desire to obtain a higher education degree but do not have the financial means to do so.

Being fortunate enough to study beyond high school, Zelman is grateful for the opportunities he had that he attributes to having a college degree:

"I was fortunate to be able to continue my education past high school, which ultimately helped me follow my dreams of working in business and risk management. I wanted to find a way to give back. What better way than investing in the future," he mentioned.

Thus, Mitch created an annual scholarship program that can help offset the expenses for college students in financial need.

Scholarship Details

To apply for the Mitch Zelman Scholarship, one must be already a current undergraduate or graduate student on or before July 31, 2022. The program is open to students of any higher education degree.

Interested students can visit the scholarship website to fill out the application, which also includes a 300-500 word essay to the question: "Think back on your educational journey thus far. What is a personal achievement that you are most proud of? How will that achievement help you in the future?"

All submissions must be submitted on or before July 31, 2022. After the selection process, one winner will be announced and given the $1,000 grant to be applied in the upcoming semester.

To know more about the Mitchel Zelman Scholarship, you can go to the website or contact Ashley Barker at applications@mitchzelmanscholarship.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Ashley Barker

Email: applications@mitchzelmanscholarship.com

Website: https://mitchelzelmanscholarshop.com

SOURCE: Mitchel Zelman Scholarship





