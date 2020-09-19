Mitch Ready to Steamroll Dems on Ginsburg Replacement

On Feb. 13, 2016, then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was found dead in a ranch bedroom in Texas. It was 268 days before the November election and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was quick to quip that there would not be a replacement until the next president was chosen.

On Friday evening, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from cancer 46 days before the presidential election. But McConnell has already made it clear that he sees no reason to wait for voters to weigh in on who should pick her replacement. The Kentucky Republican declared just hours after the death was announced: “President Donald Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

McConnell’s monomaniacal focus on filling the courts with young conservatives will be tested in the next few months by a variety of factors. But the main one will be whether four Senate Republicans will prove unwilling to go along with confirming a replacement for Ginsburg after their party spent 237 days denying Judge Merrick Garland—President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Scalia seat—a hearing, let alone a vote.

Already, one of those Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK), has said she would not support filing a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, citing the Garland precedent, a position she reiterated on Friday night. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) had made a similar declaration. And even close Trump allies—albeit ideologically heterodoxical ones—were making arguments to let the election conclude before filling the post.

“Of course they should [wait] but they won’t,” Alan Dershowitz, a celebrity attorney who also served on Trump’s legal defense during the impeachment trial, said on Friday night, reacting to the news. “I’m deeply distressed. She was a great woman, a great justice, and a great American… I think the Republicans are going to try to push it through… If it’s a close election, they will want to have their justices on the bench.”

Asked if he had the chance, what he would say to President Trump now, Dershowitz added, “I would say Republicans ought to stick to their position that they took when Scalia died… Let the American people decide who they want to see nominate the next Supreme Court justice.”

But elsewhere, there were not many overt calls for patience from Trump world figures. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who chairs the Judiciary Committee through which any nomination must go, had previously said he would also oppose any confirmation during an election year. But the senator also finds himself in a dogged re-election fight, with a particular need to ramp up support from conservative voters in his state. The statement he released after Ginsburg’s death conveyed no position on—and, therefore, no hesitation with—filling the seat.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham said. “Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court. While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.”

For Democrats, there are few if any tools they possess to stop a nomination from going through, save mustering up an overwhelming amount of public pressure to persuade those four Republicans to not only oppose a nominee through the election, but through the period after the election until the next president is inaugurated.

It’s a gargantuan task. On Capitol Hill there was shock among aides at the news Friday night. Publicly, Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tweeted that “this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president”—adopting, verbatim, the language McConnell had used after Scalia’s death.

But among some in the party the question was not whether McConnell would push for a nominee, but when.

“I think the only question is whether he tries to jam it through now or the lame duck. Either would be a clear abuse of the process but that won’t stop McConnell,” said Jim Manley, a former top aide to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). “Under no scenario,” Manley added, would McConnell wait until the next president.

