McConnell’s Excuse For Trump's Botched Coronavirus Response Isn’t Fooling Tweeters

Twitter users aren’t buying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) excuse for the Trump White House’s haphazard response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McConnell on Tuesday claimed the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal and the subsequent Senate trial “diverted the attention of the government” away from the developing public health crisis “because everything, every day, was all about impeachment.”

“It came up while we were, you know, tied down in the impeachment trial,” McConnell told conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Critics made the #MitchPlease hashtag trend on Twitter as they bashed McConnell for suggesting Trump ― who initially downplayed the threat of the virus ― and his government could not focus on more than one task at once.

Why didn't Mitch McConnell and the Republicans use all the time they saved not listening to witnesses to get ready for the coronavirus?#MitchPlease — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 31, 2020

So @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell thinks Democrats distracted Trump from focusing on Covid-19 in January in February.#Mitchplease



This is the immature nonsense Trump was tweeting last month instead of preparing the government and the nation for the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/tbgnpsWBTX — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 31, 2020

Mitch McConnell just gave the WORST excuse in the world for Trump's utter failure to lead America during the #CoronavirusPandemic.



What's the next thing you think we're going to hear from #MoscowMitchExcuses? — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 31, 2020

#MitchPlease

Trump response to impeachment- coronavirus

Jan 9 - rally

Jan 14 - rally

Jan 18 - golf

Jan 19 - golf

Jan 28 - rally

Jan 30 - rally

Feb 1 - golf

Feb 10 - rally

Feb 15 - golf

Feb 19 - rally

Feb 20 - rally

Feb 21 - rally

Feb 28 - rally

March 7 - golf

March 8 - golf — Risky Liberal (@RiskyLiberal) March 31, 2020

a lot of justified outrage at @senatemajldr's lame excuse that impeachment distracted him and Trump from coronavirus.



I wanna say this:

Mitch, I hear you! If we didn't have an impeachably corrupt President, we might have had an effective COVID19 response.



Couldn't agree more! — Dan Baer (@danbbaer) March 31, 2020

#Mitchplease is a hashtag I can get behind and actually use. When the Senate majority was done abdicating its duty in the impeachment proceedings, did they turn to the COVID crisis?

Nope.

They went after abortion. He held two floor votes on bills restricting abortion on Feb 25. — Leila Abolfazli (@LeilaAbol) March 31, 2020

Appears @senatemajldr McConnnell can no longer defend the initial catastrophic failure of @realDonaldTrump in addressing the #COVID19 pandemic. He now blames impeachment. Except the trial ended Feb 5. And both @realDonaldTrump & @GOP continued to downplay the virus after Feb 5. https://t.co/yeUnvpG1tI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 31, 2020

Mitch McConnell is merely the worst American alive. He blames impeachment for the government dragging its feet on COVID-19. The man has to look up to see down. @senatemajldr https://t.co/o6uWr9pjqy — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 31, 2020

#MitchPlease



Trump talked about “reopening” America LAST WEEK. Now they’re projecting 100K deaths.



Now the Republicans are trying to blame his failure to respond to this pandemic on impeachment.



Don’t forget the trial was OVER on Feb 5 and Trump held a RALLY on Feb 28. pic.twitter.com/Pmgkf8OlFb — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) April 1, 2020

Senator Mitch McConnell:



You may have been distracted by impeachment from acting to fight coronavirus, but not everyone was.



I called for President Trump to declare a public health emergency to fight coronavirus on January 26!https://t.co/KbAPP3HWv5 https://t.co/LiTiUj6wkF — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 31, 2020

Don’t get distracted by Mitch McConnell’s absurd argument that Trump only blew the coronavirus crisis because of impeachment. The real story here is that McConnell is admitting Trump blew the coronavirus response. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 31, 2020

#Mitchplease Trump held his cult rallies and went golfing almost every day after the CDC issued it's warning on Jan 8th, 2020 https://t.co/ZmqYjQyQ0j — bil (@bilingram) March 31, 2020

#Mitchplease

The only thing that distracted your golden god from protecting Americans from a pandemic was his own ego. Stop pandering to that sinking ship and accept the fact that you and your ilk have done more damage to democracy than anything in the history of our country. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) April 1, 2020

Breaking News: Senate Majority Leader Confirms Administration Not Able To Concentrate on More Than One Thing At A Time #Mitchplease https://t.co/Aibd9hCSnA — Scott Lerman (@LermanScott) March 31, 2020

Mitch is claiming the Senate’s #COVIDー19 response was slowed by the impeachment trial.



He thinks Senators can’t do two things at once.#Mitchplease, you left Americans to suffer AND served your own political interests when you ran from DC in a crisis.pic.twitter.com/MGctermcfn — Mike Broihier (@MikeForKY) March 31, 2020

Are you sure it wasn’t the ten campaign rallies Trump held in January and February @senatemajldr? https://t.co/iKpAyz6tmw — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) March 31, 2020

To be fair, this list isn't comprehensive. It doesn't include his eight rallies. #MitchPlease pic.twitter.com/UrZR72A6Is — Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) March 31, 2020

McConnell says the Gov. was too distracted by impeachment to handle coronavirus



How'd that go?



Staff: Senator-experts are saying we must prepare for a coronavirus pandemic!



McConnell: Not now! Im abusing my power to protect the President!#Mitchplease

https://t.co/NyhgBmAatS — Steve Cochran (@CochranShow) March 31, 2020

