Mitch McConnell says he is 'fine' after freezing at conference

Mitch McConnell froze at the news conference but later returned to answer questions

Senior Republican Mitch McConnell has said he is "fine" after appearing to freeze mid-sentence during a news conference on Wednesday.

The US Senate Minority Leader abruptly stopped speaking during the weekly Republican leadership media session before being led away by colleagues.

Mr McConnell later returned to the conference and said he was OK.

In March, the 81-year-old was taken to hospital for a concussion after falling at a Washington DC hotel.

Mr McConnell greeted the press at the weekly Republican leadership news conference before freezing mid-sentence and falling silent, staring straight ahead for about 20 seconds.

His Republican colleagues are heard asking him if he is OK.

"You OK, Mitch?" asked Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, an ex-orthopaedic surgeon. "Anything else you want to say or should I escort you back to your office?" he added.

Mr Barrasso then helped the Mr McConnell step away from the conference.

Mr McConnell returned a short while later and answered "yeah" when asked if he was fully able to do his job.

When Mr McConnell said he was "fine", an aide of his added that the senator had "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment".

"He came back to handle Q&A, which as everyone observed was sharp," the aide said.

Mr McConnell suffered from a concussion and a minor rib fracture after he fell during an event in March. He was discharged from hospital later that month and did rehab before returning to Congress in mid-April.

He has served in the Senate since 1985.