Mitch McConnell Released From Hospital After Suffering Concussion, Rib Fracture

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) conducts a news conference in the after the senate luncheons in U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wasdischarged from the hospital on Monday after falling and suffering a concussion in Washington, D.C. last week.

McConnell’s office revealed the top Senate Republican, who is 81, also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall at a GOP event in downtown D.C.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” David Popp, McConnell’s communications director, said in a statement.

“Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated,” he added. “The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received.”

McConnell fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel during an event for the Senate Leadership Fund that was attended by other Republican senators.

