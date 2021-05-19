Mitch McConnell opposes Capitol riot commission despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

Congress Elections Bill (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has announced that he will oppose the bipartisan House bill to create a commission to investigate the 6 January Capitol riot.

The Kentucky Republican had indicated on Tuesday that he was still undecided but came to a final decision on Wednesday, telling his party that the proposed independent commission as envisioned by the House was not to his liking.

More follows...