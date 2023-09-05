Mitch McConnell makes first public speech since freezing incident in Kentucky

WASHINGTON — All eyes were on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Tuesday afternoon during an otherwise routine speech as the Kentucky lawmaker made his first public remarks since freezing before reporters last week in Kentucky.

McConnell finished his opening floor remarks with no incidents as the Senate reconvened Tuesday, following a six-week recess when lawmakers returned to their home districts.

“One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The senator froze when talking with reporters last week in Kentucky after he was asked about running for reelection in 2026. He appeared to begin to answer, but stopped and remained silent for seven seconds.

McConnell, during his opening floor remarks, touted his work in his home state of Kentucky during the summer break and described how he met with farmers and local business leaders. The lawmaker also spoke about policies to combat addiction in the U.S. and referenced the possible government shutdown as Congress begins spending negotiations ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.

"Congress needs to address our nation's most pressing needs with timely appropriations and we need to keep the lights on," McConnell said during his opening remarks.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., nodded to McConnell Tuesday afternoon in his opening remarks on the Senate floor.

"I'm glad to see him back and doing well," Schumer said.

The episode in Kentucky was the second time in recent months McConnell froze in front of cameras.

In July during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, McConnell abruptly stopped speaking and stood silently for roughly 28 seconds behind the lectern. He was then escorted away by his Republican colleagues.

Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, said in a letter addressed to McConnell Tuesday that there is "no evidence" McConnell has a movement disorder or had a transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini stroke. Monahan also wrote that McConnell does not have a seizure disorder and did not have a stroke during the incidents.

After McConnell's episode in Kentucky, Monahan said in a separate note that the lawmaker has experienced "occasional lightheadedness" from dehydration and a previous concussion after falling at a hotel in Washington. The Kentucky senator was hospitalized at the time for a concussion and broken rib.

McConnell has fallen at least two other times this year – once at a Washington, D.C., airport on July 14 and another time during a foreign trip in February, according to a source close to the senator who is familiar with his work habits.

President Joe Biden said last Thursday he spoke to McConnell on the phone after the freezing episode in Kentucky. Biden said the Republican leader was “his old self” and said he has an understanding of what McConnell is going through based on conversations with neurosurgeons.

“It's not at all unusual to have the response that sometimes happens to Mitch when you've had a severe concussion. It’s part of the recovery. And so I’m confident, he’s going to be back to his old self,” Biden said.

