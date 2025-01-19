Mitch Mascari scores 19 to lead Drake to 71-53 victory over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Mitch Mascari scored 19 points to help Drake defeat Indiana State 71-53 on Saturday night.

Mascari finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (16-2, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Bennett Stirtz totaled 16 points and nine assists. Tavion Banks added 10 points.

Samage Teel led the way for the Sycamores (9-10, 3-5) with 13 points. Markus Harding added 12 points and six rebounds. Aaron Gray had nine points.

Drake took the lead with 13:37 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 32-25 at halftime, with Mascari racking up 11 points. Drake extended its lead to 69-46 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Banks scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

