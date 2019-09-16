Leafs' Mitch Marner allegedly offer-sheeted by two teams over summer

The Mitch Marner saga is over. He’s a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the next six years, and we can all move on. Or can we?

On Monday morning, Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, dropped new information on TSN’s First Up that two teams actually presented offer sheets for the superstar RFA this summer. Ferris didn’t disclose which two teams were involved.

"There were 2 offer sheets presented to Mitch this summer". Mitch Marner's agent Darren Ferris dropped a bombshell this morning on "First Up".@TSN1050Radio @heylandsberg @CarloColaiacovo @TSNHockey



💣📺👇 pic.twitter.com/7JQVFCWm6v — First Up (@FirstUp1050) September 16, 2019

Regardless of who actually offer-sheeted Marner, he reiterated to his agent that he wanted to be with the Leafs. We know that for sure now after he signed his six-year, $65.358-million contact on Friday night.

Toronto GM Kyle Dubas was reportedly only aware of one of the two offers, Ferris added, and continued to say that more would have likely been presented to Marner if the season continued on without a deal with the Leafs.

Ferris added a little tidbit that the ‘93’ at the end of his AAV amount of $10.893 was an homage to Leaf legend Doug Gilmour.

Great job getting the 93 in there @Marner93 https://t.co/DGVdO8qRPh — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) September 13, 2019

We are all very excited to move on and see what that $65-million and change will do on the ice this upcoming season.

Toronto’s pre-season kicks off Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators in Newfoundland.

