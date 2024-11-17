Mitch Marner scores in overtime as Maple Leafs down Oilers 4-3

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Bobby McMann, with two, and Matthew Knies had the other goals for Toronto (11-6-2). Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves. Marner added an assist for a two-point night.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with a goal and an assist each, and Adam Henrique replied for Edmonton (9-7-2), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots.

The Oilers lost defenceman Darnell Nurse after he took a hit to the head from Leafs winger Ryan Reaves in the second period.

With Toronto down 2-1 in the third, Knies and McMann scored 59 seconds apart to give Toronto a 3-2 lead before Draisaitl tied things with 1:29 left in regulation and Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker. Marner ended it in the extra period on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares.

McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history — behind only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy — to reach 1,000 career points Thursday at home against the Nashville Predators.

Takeaways

Leafs: Toronto captain Auston Matthews missed a sixth straight game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The star centre, who remains listed as day-to-day, hasn't played since Nov. 3.

Oilers: Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch dressed 11 forwards and seven defenceman with winger Viktor Arvidsson out injured for a second consecutive game.

Key moment

Nurse wheeled around Edmonton's net early in the second before getting caught up high by Reaves. The blueliner was left bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room. Reaves was assessed a five-minute match penalty and booted from the game.

Key stat

Leafs forward Max Domi has now gone 13 games without registering a point. The 29-year-old has no goals and six assists this season.

Up next

Edmonton continues a three-game road trip Monday against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday in the second of three straight contests at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on X.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press