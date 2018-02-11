Mitch Marner lights up Senators for career-best five points

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

In the (probably fabricated) words of fellow super-sophomore Patrik Laine: Mitch Marner is good.

The Maple Leafs forward had himself a night on Saturday, posting a couple of goals and three assists, securing the first five-point night of his fledgling career. Marner buried two in in the game’s opening 11:30 and added three more assists the rest of the way as Toronto doubled up the lowly Senators 6-3.

The 20-year-old, who became the fifth-youngest Maple Leaf ever to record a five-point game, has recorded seven goals and 11 points in his last 10 games. His game score on the night was an 5.44 — the highest of any Toronto player this season, according to Dom luszczyszyn of The Athletic.

The entire Maple Leafs’ second unit of Marner, Nazem Kadri, and Patrick Marleau went off on Saturday. Marleau had a goal and two helpers while Kadri scored and added an assist as the trio combined for 10 points on the night. Kadri in particular has benefited immensely from playing alongside Marner. Since the pair started playing together regularly in January, Kadri is scoring at over a point-per-game pace the past nine games after posting just two points in his previous 20 contests.

Let your most talented players see the ice together as often as possible and good things happen. Who knew?

