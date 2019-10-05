Mitch Marner is the Maple Leafs' new DJ with Young Thug in heavy rotation

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has put Young Thug in heavy rotation as the team's DJ. (Getty Images)

Becoming the team DJ is a thankless role, having to cater to the unique tastes, likes, and dislikes of 20 or more teammates on any given night.

Mitch Marner is now the man for the job, after the Maple Leafs traded Nazem Kadri to the Colorado Avalanche over the summer and found a new anthem for the team, courtesy of Tyson Barrie.

“It’s called ‘Hot,’ by Young Thug,” Marner said to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “Tyson was the one who actually brought it up, and a couple guys talked about it. Young Thug is on a full run through this locker room right now. It’s getting played on my phone quite a bit.”

So far, Marner’s earned positive reviews from his teammates for his song selection and flexibility.

“At least the music’s a little bit louder [during warm-ups] this year. Last year it was super quiet,” Matthews said. “People were complaining that it was too loud, but we’re the ones playing, so I think they bumped it up a little bit. And we’ve been able to request songs, so it’s been a lot better this year.”

Matthews revealed Young Thug is among the rappers he listens to before games, including Drake, Future, DaBaby, Gunna and Lil Baby on his playlist.

Even though Matthews is in favour of Marner’s choices, it appears that he may not have the unanimous support of the locker room.

“Nothing works. They always criticize,” Marner said. “No matter what song gets played, everyone hates it.”

Toronto is off to a 2-0 start, so to paraphrase the words of Thugger, everything’s litty, we love when it’s hot.

